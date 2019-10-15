Wheeling and Dealing! Browns trade offensive lineman for future draft pick

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) plays against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Cleveland Browns have dealt offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Rams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have traded offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

Corbett was a 2018 2nd-round draft pick out of the University of Nevada.

He played in 14 games since being drafted with just one start.

Corbett played three games this season as a reserve and also appeared at guard and center during the preseason.

The Browns are on their bye week this week and return to action October 26th on the road against the New England Patriots.