CLEVELAND (WJW) – Baseball season is back and Progressive Field is gearing up for the Cleveland Guardians‘ home opener next week.

So, what’s new to the ballpark in the 2023 season?

From the food to the merchandise, FOX 8 crews got a sneak peek of everything fans can look forward to at Progressive Field.

Fans will be able to try a variety of new food items — from crab Rangoon nachos and buffalo chicken mac and cheese to hot honey chicken tenders and “The Wild Thing,” which is a vegan chili dog with cheese, onions and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

New promotional merchandise was also on display, including ball caps, Peanuts bobbleheads and mystery gold glove collectibles of Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, Shane Bieber and Andrés Giménez.

Now that sports betting is legal in the state of Ohio, the Guardians announced bet365 as their exclusive mobile betting partner. There will be bet365 signs throughout the ballpark.

BetFanatics is also opening a retail sportsbook outside of the right field gate this summer.

Don’t carry cash on you anymore? The Guardians announced that half of Progressive Field’s concession stands and most in-seat vendors are moving to cashless this season. You will be able to pay with credit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

They’re also offering new monthly ballpark passes, which include a standing-room ticket to every home game of that month. The $49 passes are sold out for April, but May passes will become available on April 26. You can learn more here.

Starting in late May, the Guardians are hosting Free Shirt Fridays, where the first 12,500 fans will get a free shirt. They will be different every Friday.

The Guardians will square off against the Seattle Mariners at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Fans to purchase their single-game tickets right here.