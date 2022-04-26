CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s unlikely the Cleveland Browns trade into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s what general manager Andrew Berry said when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

The team sent their first-rounders for 2022, 2023 and 2024 to the Texans in exchange for quarterback Deshaun Watson. They also acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper, while the fates of Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney remain up in the air.

Then, there’s Baker Mayfield. Berry refused to say if the Browns have fielded any offers for the former starting QB.

Here are the Browns’ 2022 NFL Draft selections: