(WKBN) – Game three of the MLB’s American League Championship Series takes place Wednesday evening. Here’s where you can find it on TV (probable pitchers in parentheses):

Game three: #2 Houston Astros (Cristian Javier) vs. #5 Texas Rangers (Max Scherzer) at 8:03 p.m. on FS1. Texas leads the series 2-0.

Javier was a part of the second no-hitter in World Series history during the Astros’ run to a championship in 2022.

Scherzer was added to the ALCS roster after missing the first two rounds because of a strain in his shoulder.

The NLCS is off for a traveling day on Wednesday and will resume on Thursday after Kyle Schwarber powered the Phillies past Arizona to give Philadelphia a 2-0 series lead Tuesday night.