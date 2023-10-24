(WKBN) – It’s win or go home in the National League Championship Series Tuesday night.

Here’s where you can find the game on TV (probable pitchers in parentheses):

Game seven: #6 Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt) vs. #4 Philadelphia Phillies (Ranger Suarez) at 8:07 p.m. on TBS. The best-of-seven series is tied at 3-3.

The Diamondbacks forced a seventh game Monday night in a 5-1 victory.

The winner will face the Texas Rangers who rolled past the Houston Astros to advance to the World Series in the American League on Monday in an 11-4 blowout.