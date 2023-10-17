(WKBN) – Game two of the MLB’s National League Championship Series kicks off Tuesday night. Here’s where you can find it on TV (probable pitchers in parentheses):

Game two: #6 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. #4 Philadelphia Phillies at 8:07 p.m. on TBS. Philadelphia leads the series 1-0.

The Phillies powered past the Diamondbacks in the first game of the series behind Bryce Harper’s home run on his 31st birthday.

The Texas Rangers built an early lead, and eventually held on to take a 2-0 series lead over the Astros Monday evening.