(WKBN) – Major League Baseball has three divisional matchups on Wednesday, October 11, with two teams facing elimination in the best-of-five format. Here are the matchups you’ll find on TV (Probable pitchers in parentheses):

Game three: #1 Atlanta Braves (Bryce Elder) vs. #4 Philadelphia Phillies (Aaron Nola) – 5:07 p.m. on TBS (Series tied 1-1)

Game four: #2 Houston Astros (Jose Urquidy) vs. #3 Minnesota Twins (Joe Ryan) – 7:07 p.m. on FS1 (Houston leads 2-1)

Game three: #2 Los Angeles Dodgers (Lance Lynn) vs. #6 Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt) – 9:07 p.m. on TBS (Arizona leads 2-0)

The fifth-seeded Texas Rangers eliminated the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles to move on to the American League Championship Series and will await the winner of Houston and Minnesota.