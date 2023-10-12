(WKBN) – Major League Baseball has only one divisional matchup on Thursday, October 12, with the top-seeded Atlanta Braves facing elimination in the best-of-five series. Here is where you can find Thursday’s game on TV (Probable pitchers in parentheses):

Game four: #1 Atlanta Braves (Spencer Strider) vs. #4 Philadelphia Phillies (Ranger Suarez) – 8:07 p.m. on TBS (Philadelphia leads 2-1)

The sixth-seeded Arizona Diamondbacks eliminated the second-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a record-setting barrage of home runs Wednesday night.

Also on Wednesday night, the second-seeded Houston Astros moved on to their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series with their victory over the third-seeded Minnesota Twins.