(WKBN) – Both League Championship Series (best of seven) will be underway Monday in Major League Baseball.

Here are Monday’s matchups on TV (probable pitchers in parentheses):

Game two: #5 Texas Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi) vs. #2 Houston Astros (Framber Valdez) at 4:37 p.m. on FOX Youngstown (WYFX). Texas leads the series 1-0.

Game one: #6 Arizona Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen) vs. #4 Philadelphia Phillies (Zach Wheeler) at 8:07 p.m. on TBS

The Texas Rangers shut out the Astros behind a strong effort from Jordan Montgomery Sunday night.