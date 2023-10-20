(WKBN) – The MLB’s National and American League Championship Series continue Friday evening. Here’s where you can find them on TV (probable pitchers in parentheses):

Game four: #2 Houston Astros (Justin Verlander) vs. #5 Texas Rangers (Jordan Montgomery) at 5:07 p.m. on FS1. The series is tied at 2-2 with the home team having lost every game.

Game five: #4 Philadelphia Phillies (Cristopher Sanchez) vs. #6 Arizona Diamondbacks (Joe Mantiply) at 5:07 p.m. on TBS. Philadelphia leads the series 2-1.

On Thursday night, the Astros evened the series at two games apiece behind a Jose Abreu three-run homer.

The Diamondbacks got a walk-off hit from Ketel Marte in game three Thursday evening.