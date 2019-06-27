What are scouts looking for? Colorado Rockies’ Scout Ed Santa explains

Ed Santa has been a scouting supervisor for the Colorado Rockies for the past 28 years

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a great opportunity for high school baseball players in the Valley who are hoping to play at the next level.

Ed Santa, a professional scout for the Colorado Rockies, was in town, teaching kids what’s really important to scouts and college recruiters.

“We’re looking more at their tools and what they can do, said Santa. “Whether they can run, throw, hit the pitchers with velocity, great curve balls, how much spin — those are the things we look at more so than pure stats at that age.”

Dozens of college scouts were at Cene Park Thursday for the showcase and are expected to stay throughout the tournament this weekend.

