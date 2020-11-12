Weymer looking for ‘better late-game execution’ from his Mathews’ bunch

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Mathews featured three players who scored 11 points per game or more. However, the Mustangs finished just 2-7 in games decided by single-digits. The team won 13 of their 22 games though during the regular season to secure the #4 seed in the Struthers District.

Mathews Mustangs

Coach: Mike Weymer

2019-20 record: 13-10 (10-6 NAC)

Returning Starters: Juniors Dominic Greenwood, Vincent Greenwood and Vinny Sharp

“We had the lead or were tied in the fourth quarter in seven of our 10 losses,” said Coach Weymer. “We need to execute better in late game or close game-situations. We want to limit our turnovers. We need to get better defensively and on the glass. That’ll be an emphasis in the preseason.”

The Mustangs will move on without Tyler Roscoe (19.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.4 APG), who shot 36.7% from three-point land (83-226) a year ago.

The backcourt combination of Dominic Greenwood (11.7 PPG, 5.1 APG, 5.4 RPG) and Vinny Sharp (15.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG) will be welcomed back for their junior seasons.

Sharp made 36.4% of his three-pointers (53-164) and 75% at the foul line (69-92). Classmate Vincent Greenwood is back at his power forward position after averaging 5.8 points and 7.1 boards per contest. Senior Kyle Powell (4.9 ppg) will be asked to step into a key role on the team this coming season. Look for Ethan Petak (1.6 ppg) and Tyler Hopkinson (1.5 ppg) to also log plenty of time on the varsity level this season.

“We need to grow from those tough experiences that we went through last year,” points out Weymer. “With no summer program this year, we’ll get better as the season progresses. We’re looking to put a few more games in the win column in what should be a fourth straight winning season.”

2019-20 Northeastern Athletic Conference Standings

Bristol – 15-1 (19-6)

Pymatuning Valley – 14-2 (18-5)

Mathews – 10-6 (13-10)

Windham – 10-6 (11-13)

Badger – 8-8 (10-14)

Lordstown – 8-8 (10-14)

Newbury – 3-13 (7-17)

Maplewood – 3-13 (5-18)

Southington – 1-15 (1-22)

2020-21 Schedule

Mathews

Dec. 1 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 4 – at Windham

Dec. 11 – at Fairport Harding

Dec. 15 – at Badger

Dec. 18 – Maplewood

Dec. 26 – at Cardinal

Dec.29 – at Lordstown

Jan. 5 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 8 – Southington

Jan. 12 – at Bristol

Jan. 15 – Lordstown

Jan. 16 – at Madonna

Jan. 19 – at Brookfield

Jan. 22 – Windham

Jan. 26 – Bristol

Jan. 29 – Fairport Harding

Feb. 2 – Badger

Feb. 5 – at Maplewood

Feb. 6 – Campbell Memorial

Feb. 9 – Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 12 – Heartland Christian

Feb. 19 – at Southington