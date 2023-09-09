NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster took an quick two-score lead and never looked back, as the Titans took down Thiel 28-7 on Saturday’s Game of the Week in another Presidents’ Athletic Conference showdown.

It was the Titans quarterback Ty McGowan leading the charge early on with two passing touchdowns in the first quarter. He finished the day with 173 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The second score of the game came on a 30-yard strike to Mineral Ridge product Jaylen Royal-Eiland as the Titans jumped out to a 14-0 lead before leading 21-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, former Sharon QB and two-time WKBN Big 22 player Lane Voytik tossed his first career touchdown on a 49-yard toss to Chevy Dawson on a 4th and two out of a punt formation.

For the Westminster defense, Matthew Petruzzi and Grove City native Carter Chinn recorded sacks as they held the Thiel offense to 203 total yards and one score on the day.

Thiel was led in by former Champion standout Joey Fell with 52 rushing yards on 16 attempts and a score while he also added 6/13 passing and 67 yards. On defense, Reynolds product Luke Faber recorded a sack for the Tomcats.

After falling to 0-2, Thiel returns home next Saturday to host Bethany College at Alumni Stadium.

Westminster improves to 1-1 and will next hit the road to face Washington & Jefferson next Saturday, Sept. 16.