Westminster senior, Girard graduate Dylan O’Hara named PAC Player of the Week

Westminster College Senior and Girard High School graduate Dylan O'Hara was named the PAC Player of the Week.

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Westminster College Senior and Girard High School graduate Dylan O’Hara was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

The award comes on the heels of O’Hara averaging 21.5 points 4 rebounds, and 3 steals in victories over Bluffton and Penn State Shenango at Westminster’s annual Buzz Ridl Classic. During that span, he shot 60% from the floor, and also connected on 7-10 three-point attempts.

Tuesday night, O’Hara tallied 11 points in Westminster’s 78-68 upset win over No. 22 nationally ranked Baldwin Wallace University.

