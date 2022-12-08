YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown State men’s basketball team raced past Division III Westminster on Thursday night, topping the Titans 117-65.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

For the Penguins, John Lovelace led the way with 19 points, while Brandon Rush added 17 points in the win.



Chris Shelton tallied 15, and Bryce McBride chipped in with 11. Will Dunn and Josh Irwin also reached double figures with 10 points apiece.

For Westminster, Andrew Clark led the way with 12 points, while Jaxon Hendershott added 11 points in the setback.

With the win, YSU improves to 7-3 on the year while Westminster drops to 6-2.