Westminster beats Grove City for first conference tournament win in nearly two decades

Westminster grabbed their first conference tournament title since 2004

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Westminster men’s basketball team topped Grove City College to win the PAC Tournament 73-62.

It is the first tournament championship for the Titans since 2004.

Isaac Stamatiades led the way for Westminster with 16 points while Josh Hutchenson had 14.

A pair of Valley natives also reached double-figures in the win. West Branch product Reese Leone had 12 points in 35 minutes of action while South Range grad Daniel Ritter had 12 points on the night.

For Grove City College, former Grove City High School standout Isaac Thrasher had a team-high 15 points for the Wolverines.