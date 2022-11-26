PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Westinghouse got revenge from last year’s loss in the playoffs to Farrell by advancing to the PIAA 2A state semifinal round by topping those Steelers 34-6.

Next week, the Bulldogs will meet WPIAL champion Steel Valley – who defeated Beaver Falls yesterday (12-0) at Acrisure Stadium.

Farrell was held to -3 rushing yards and 3-12 on third downs.

Westinghouse (13-0) led the entire game after Kahlil Taylor scored one of two rushing touchdowns in the opening quarter. Sincere Smith caught a 16-yard touchdown from Keyshawn Morsillo in the second quarter with 8:12 remaining.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Davon Jones hauled in a 44-yard touchdown toss from Morsillo to take a 27-6 advantage.

To close out the scoring, Roderick Jeter ran in from 5-yards out to give Westinghouse the 34-6 lead.

Of their 13 games this season, the Bulldogs’ defense has not allowed a single opponent to score more than 18-points (Steelton-Highspire).

The Steelers had won nine consecutive games before this afternoon’s setback. Since falling to Ursuline on the first Saturday of September, Farrell’s defense had held their last nine opponents to an average of 6.2 points.

Farrell (10-2) got on the board late in the first quarter on a Kabron Smith 3-yard run.