MECHANICBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Friday afternoon, Westinghouse seeks to end Southern Columbia’s six-year championship run.

A year ago, the Tigers concluded their season with a 37-22 victory over Westinghouse at Cumberland Valley High School for their state-record 13th overall title.

Southern scored 22 points in the final quarter to extend their narrow lead after the first 36 minutes (15-14) to a 15-point win.

Westinghouse has recorded 27 wins over its last 28 outings. Their lone loss was that game from last December versus Southern.

Coach Donta Green is in his fifth campaign at the helm of the Bulldog program. His teams have won four City League championships during his time in the Homewood community.

This season, the Bulldogs have scored 28 points or more in nine consecutive games to help elevate their record to an unblemished 13-0.

The defense was the catalyst early on, permitting just 11.2 points per outing before entering the state tournament.

A month ago, the Bulldogs were matched against the state’s top-scoring team in Central Clarion – who were averaging 59 points per game at the time. Westinghouse nearly held the Wildcats to half their season average as the gold and blue was victorious, 46-30.

The following week, Westinghouse rallied past Farrell to secure their 36-20 quarterfinal victory despite trailing 14-0 early in the contest.

Down 20-12 with nearly 10 ½ minutes to play, Westinghouse recorded the game’s final 24 points.

The Bulldogs’ junior quarterback Khalil Green connected with K’shawn Hawkins on a 68-yard strike to tie the game at 20 apiece.

With 2:43 remaining, Green tossed another long pass for six points, this time to Taymir O’Neal to take an eight-point advantage (28-20).

Green completed 65% of his passes for 239 yards and a total of four scores (3 passing, 1 rushing) versus the Steelers’ stingy defense.

In the waning moments, Kyshawn Robinson picked off Farrell’s standout signal caller Kabron Smith and returned it back 30 yards to secure the win as Westinghouse advanced to play the WPIAL champion Beaver Falls in the semifinals.

Entering the contest, Beaver Falls had posted a record of 9-5 and were enjoying a Cinderella run after defeating Steel Valley (14-12) in the WPIAL 2A championship.

The Bulldogs proved to be too much for the Tigers as Green completed 9 of 14 passes for over 150 yards and No. 1 also ran for 67 yards – that included a 29-yard touchdown – in their 28-8 win.

The defense was prominent once again. The Tigers were unable to move the chains on fourth down five times. The Bulldogs’ standout rush end Mike Richardson finished the matchup with three quarterback takedowns and a forced fumble.

By virtue of last week’s victory, Westinghouse is back in the state’s marquee matchup for a second consecutive year.

The Tigers (14-1) reached the apex of the season by handing Dunmore a 39-7 setback in the state semifinal.

This will be Southern’s 22nd appearance in the past 30 years.

An interesting note for those in Mercer or Lawrence County, the Tigers were pitted against schools from the area in six title contests.

Southern lost to Farrell in back-to-back seasons (1995-96) after winning its first championship in 1994 over Western Beaver, 49-6.

Their last four championship games versus the best from District 10 went in their favor by a combined score of 195-42 (against West Middlesex in 2006 and Wilmington in 2017-18, 2020).

The state’s all-time winningest coach Jim Roth of Southern points out, “[Westinghouse] had a decent amount of turnover from last year’s team. From what I’ve heard, coach [Green] has referenced that they’re playing better as a team this year.”

Roth added, “Their quarterback [Khalil Green] adds more of a running dimension than what we saw last year from [the graduated Keyshawn Morsillo]. They like to throw a lot of short stuff, bubble screens but [Green] impressed me with his accuracy throwing the ball down the field. We have to play well against the pass.”

Southern’s defensive unit has been one of the best he’s had according to Coach Roth since he took over the program 40 years ago.

In 13 contests this year, the Tigers have held their opponents to 17 points or less. Over the course of their last four outings, Southern has permitted a total of 15 points.

“We had high expectations entering the season with such a strong defense returning,” recalls Roth. “Our defense has lived up to and maybe even exceeded those expectations. Our [defensive] front has played extremely well.”

The Tiger offense features a pair of 1,400-yard rushers who’ve combined for 52 touchdowns on the ground in seniors Garrett Garcia (1,693) and Louden Murphy (1,436).

Southern’s ground attack has averaged 304 yards per contest and has surpassed the 250-yard mark in 10 games this season.

Roth points out, “Our offense was a question mark coming into [this season], we weren’t sure how good we’d be with so many people to replace.”

The offensive line returned one starter in Jude Bremigen from last year and Robert Long, who served as a rotational player, up front.

Roth has been pleased with the progress they’ve made.

“The offensive line has come along nicely. Since our playoff game against Mount Carmel – we’ve faced bigger lines than us. They’ve played really well throughout that [stretch]. Our last game against Dunmore was probably their best game. The continuity has been the key, everyone’s been healthy over the course of the year,” Roth said.

Will Southern reign supreme for the seventh consecutive year? Will Westinghouse claim their first championship? The game is set for Friday at 1 p.m. from Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

2023 Results

Westinghouse (13-0)

Bulldogs 28 Beaver Falls 8*

Bulldogs 36 Farrell 20*

Bulldogs 46 Central Clarion 30*

Bulldogs 37 Berlin-Brothersvalley 20*

Bulldogs 42 University Prep 14*

Bulldogs 42 Allerdice 18

Bulldogs 52 Brashear 14

Bulldogs 36 Butler 7

Bulldogs 30 Hollidaysburg 22

Bulldogs 20 Allerdice 2

Bulldogs 34 University Prep 18

Bulldogs 52 Perry Traditional Academy 6

Bulldogs 28 Clairton 0

*-playoff

Southern Columbia (14-1)

Tigers 39 Dunmore 7*

Tigers 18 Bald Eagle 8*

Tigers 14 Troy 0*

Tigers 43 Mount Carmel 0*

Tigers 62 North Penn-Mansfield 20*

Tigers 55 Shikellamy 6

Tigers 34 Wyoming Area 7

Mount Carmel 42 Tigers 30

Tigers 54 Central Columbia 13

Tigers 21 Montoursville 0

Tigers 40 Danville 17

Tigers 69 Lewisburg 13

Tigers 36 Loyalsock 7

Tigers 41 Shamokin 0

Tigers 50 Berwick 0

*-playoff

State Championship Appearances

Westinghouse (0-1)

2022 (2A) – lost to Southern Columbia, 37-22

Southern Columbia (13-8)

1994 (A) – def. Western Beaver, 49-6

1995 (A) – lost to Farrell, 6-0

1996 (A) – lost to Farrell, 14-12

1998 (A) – lost to Rochester, 18-0

1999 (A) – lost to South Side, 27-21

2000 (A) – lost to Rochester, 22-14

2001 (A) – lost to Rochester, 16-0

2002 (A) – def. Rochester, 31-6

2003 (A) – def. Bishop Carroll, 49-20

2004 (A) – def. Rochester, 35-0

2005 (A) – def. Duquense, 50-19

2006 (A) – def. West Middlesex, 56-14

2011 (A) – lost to Clairton, 35-19

2015 (2A) – def. Aliquippa, 49-14

2016 (2A) – lost to Steel Valley, 49-7

2017 (2A) – def. Wilmington, 48-0

2018 (2A) – def. Wilmington, 49-14

2019 (2A) – def. Avonworth, 74-7

2020 (2A) – def. Wilmington, 42-14

2021 (2A) – def. Serra Catholic, 62-25

2022 (2A) – def. Westinghouse, 37-22

Most PIAA championships

13 – Southern Columbia

6 – Berwick

6 – Archbishop Wood

5 – Thomas Jefferson

5 – St. Joseph’s Prep

5 – Mount Carmel

5 – Erie Cathedral Prep

4 – Pittsburgh Central Catholic

4 – Farrell

4 – Clairton

4 – Central Bucks West

4 – Bishop Guilfoyle

4 – Aliquippa