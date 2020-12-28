Western Reserve’s wild comeback enough to push past Salem in overtime

Game was part of South Range's Holiday Classic

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve outlasts Salem in overtime, 39-36, in the South Range Holiday Showcase. The Lady Devils were led by Olivia Pater’s 11 points.

Reserve forced overtime by outscoring Salem, 16-5, in the fourth quarter. In overtime, the Lady Devils scored all three of the points, which were scored to win the contest.

For Salem, Kyla Jamison took game-high honors with 14 points. Annie Davidson finished with 9.

On Tuesday, Reserve will face Poland. Salem will square off against Ursuline.

