MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) — Buckeye Central topped Western Reserve 41-20 in the Division IV girls basketball regional semifinals on Thursday night at Perry High School.

The Blue Devils trailed 11-0 after one quarter of play, a deficit they could not overcome.

Angelina Cappabianca led the Blue Devils with 9 points. Alyvia Hughes added 7 points while Lisa Eichert chipped in with 4.

Buckeye Central’s Kate Siesel finished with 21 points while Kennedy Deppen added 14 points in the win.

Buckeye Central advances to face Springfield in the Division IV Regional Final on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Perry High School.