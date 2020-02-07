Western Reserve’s Steve Miller reflects on winning a share of the MVAC Title

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserved topped McDonald 51-46 Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.



Following the win, Western Reserve Head Coach Steve Miller joined Chad Krispinsky.

With the win, Reserve clinches a share of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference title.



Alyssa Serensky led the Blue Devils with 14 points, while Danielle Vuletich added 13 in the victory.

McDonald was led by Molly Howard who tallied a game-high 18 points. The Blue Devils drop to 18-2 and 13-1 in the MVAC. The Blue Devils visit West Branch on Monday night.Western Reserve improves to 17-3 overall, and 13-1 in the MVAC. The Blue Devils return to action on Monday against Struthers.