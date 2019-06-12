Western Reserve’s Layla Woolf signs with Malone Softball

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Senior Layla Woolf has signed to play college softball at Malone.
Woolf has been a varsity starter since her freshmen year and lettered all four years.
She has been the varsity pitcher and also plays third-base when not pitching.
Woolf received Second-Team All-MVAC honors her sophomore and senior years. She was named to the First Team her junior campaign.
