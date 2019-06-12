Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Western Reserve’s Layla Woolf signs with Malone Softball

Sports

by: Chad Krispinsky

Posted: / Updated:
Layla Woolf, Western Reserve, Signs with Malone Softball

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Senior Layla Woolf has signed to play college softball at Malone. 

Woolf has been a varsity starter since her freshmen year and lettered all four years.

She has been the varsity pitcher and also plays third-base when not pitching.

Woolf  received Second-Team All-MVAC honors her sophomore and senior years. She was named to the First Team her junior campaign.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story