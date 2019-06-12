Western Reserve’s Layla Woolf signs with Malone Softball

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The West Middlesex baseball program is one win shy of claiming their first state championship. Kevin Hoffman’s group became only the 2nd Mercer County baseball team to play in the State Final (2000 Sharpsville). Yesterday, the Big Reds (22-1) rallied after falling behind 2-0 to Bishop McCort to post a 6-3 win over the Crushers in the Class A State Semifinals. Jake Bowen came in relief and pitched 3 innings, striking out 5, and allowing a single hit to register the win for Middlesex. Garrett Donaldson slammed the door on the Crushers in the 7th. Alex Kachulis and Bowen each scored 2 runs. Logan Hurley walked in the 3rd scoring a run and singled in the 4th innings to drive in a pair. Now, West Middlesex will play tomorrow versus Greenwood at 1 pm from Penn State University (Medlar Field at Lubrano Park).

The Big Reds have won their last 13 games. They’ve outscored their opponents by an average of 7 runs a game (9.9 to 2.9) for the season. West Middlesex features 3 batters who’ve hit for over .400 and another 5 who’ve batted .299 or better. On the mound, each of their 4 pitchers who’ve thrown for 17-innings or more have an ERA of below 3.00.