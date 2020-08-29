Western Reserve’s Altiere runs wild in debut of new head coach

Western Reserve's David Altiere rushed for 241 yards with three total touchdowns in a 36-8 win over Waterloo.

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – In Jason Lude’s debut as the head football coach at Western Reserve, the Blue Devils responded with a 36-8 win over Waterloo.

Reserve ran the ball 44 times for 339 yards which was good for an average of 7.7 yards per carry. The team was led by junior David Altiere, who scored the game’s first 3 touchdowns including a kickoff return to begin the contest. Altiere finished his night by rushing for 241 yards and an average of 11 yards per tote. Coach Lude’s offense passed just once.

Bobby Makin led Waterloo with 107 yards rushing.

Last year, the Devils shut out the Vikings 48-0 in week eight.

Stats provided by Sean Garner (Western Reserve)

SCORING CHART

Western Reserve, 36-8 (F)

First Quarter

WR – David Altiere, 75-yard kickoff return for TD (WR 8-0)

WR – David Altiere, 86-yard TD run (WR 16-0)

Second Quarter

WR – David Altiere, 13-yard TD run (WR 22-0)

Third Quarter

WR – Russ Adair, 1-yard TD run (WR 28-0)

Fourth Quarter

WR – TJ Hively, 1-yard TD run (WR 36-0)

WA – Joe Thomas, 1-yard TD run (WR 36-8)

Next week, Western Reserve will tangle with Springfield in their home opener.

The Vikings will play at home once again while they welcome Jackson-Milton in week two.

Upcoming Schedule

Western Reserve

Sept. 4 – Springfield

Sept. 11 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 18 – Jackson-Milton

Waterloo

Sept. 4 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 11 – at Lowellville

Sept. 18 – at Sebring