Western Reserve wrestling standout becomes first state qualifier in program history

Western Reserve Senior Seth Phillips has posted a record of 37-3 this season

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Senior Seth Phillips is the first wrestler in Blue Devils’ program history to qualify for the OHSAA state tournament.

The Blue Devils’ program is now in its fifth year of existence.

Phillips wrestles in the 285-pound weight class and has posted a record of 37-3 this season. He also placed first in the MVAC Tournament this year.

He has amassed more than 100 career victories in just three seasons.

Fellow Western Reserve Senior Hayden Garner is an alternate for the OHSAA state tournament.

He wrestles at the 132-pound weight class and is 37-5 this season. He also took top honors at the MVAC tournament and has likewise posted more than 100 career wins.

Phillips is slated to wrestle at the OHSAA Division III State Tournament this Saturday at Marion Local High School.