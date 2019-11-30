Western Reserve girls win Hoopla matchup

Danielle Vuletich led all scorers with 28

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – At the Holiday Hoopla Classic at Walsh University, Western Reserve came away with a 86-13 win over Thurgood Marshall. Danielle Vuletich (28) and Alyssa Serensky (23) combined for 51 points. Vuletich also hauled down 15 boards. Serensky dished out 7 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds. Kennedy Miller finished with 11 assists as well.

The Blue Devils (2-1) next game will be against Jackson-Milton on the road on Thursday.

Faith Johnson led Thurgood Marshall with 8 points.