BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Western Reserve held on to defeat Waterloo, 40-36.

The Devils were led by Brooke Shantz (13) and Alyvia Hughes (11), who combined to score 24 points. Shantz drained a pair of shots from beyond the arc while Hughes made 5-of-8 from the free throw line and hauled down five rebounds.

On Monday, Reserve (11-4) will match against Lowellville.

Waterloo’s Kaira English led all scorers with 14 points. Rose Couts and Lilly Foster each scored 8 points.

The Vikings return home to face McDonald on Monday.