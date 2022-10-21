LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville Rockets look to end their season with a perfect 10-0 record Friday night. Standing in their way is rival Western Reserve.

Lowellville currently leads 21-7 in the third quarter at last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

After a scoreless first quarter, it was the Blue Devils who jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the second when Luke Henning connected with Jack Darney for a 17-yard touchdown.

But the Rockets put up two scores of their own in the final four minutes of the first half to take a lead into the locker room. Geno Perry’s 5-yard rushing touchdown paired with Vinny Ballone‘s long touchdown pass to Brady Bunofsky gave Lowellville a 14-7 lead at the half.

Mathew Lucido’s touchdown reception from Ballone increased the Rockets’ lead to two scores earlier in the second half.