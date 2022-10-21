LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville Rockets look to end their season with a perfect 10-0 record Friday night. Standing in their way is rival Western Reserve.
Lowellville currently leads 21-7 in the third quarter at last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
After a scoreless first quarter, it was the Blue Devils who jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the second when Luke Henning connected with Jack Darney for a 17-yard touchdown.
But the Rockets put up two scores of their own in the final four minutes of the first half to take a lead into the locker room. Geno Perry’s 5-yard rushing touchdown paired with Vinny Ballone‘s long touchdown pass to Brady Bunofsky gave Lowellville a 14-7 lead at the half.
Mathew Lucido’s touchdown reception from Ballone increased the Rockets’ lead to two scores earlier in the second half.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.