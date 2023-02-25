WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve’s Brooke Shantz had 20 points to lead the Blue Devils past Badger 36-24 to capture the Division IV Northeast 2 District championship.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Western Reserve went on a 9-2 run to open the game and never looked back. Shantz had all 9 points.

She would have a game-high 20 points on the night.

For Badger, Katie Grexa had a team-high 8 points.

With the win, the Blue Devils claim a District title for the second time in three years and advance to the Regional Semifinals against Buckeye Central on Thursday at Perry High School at 8 p.m.