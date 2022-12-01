HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve went on the road to post a 38-28 victory over Hubbard.
The Blue Devils were led by Alyvia Hughes’ 11 points and seven rebounds. Lisa Eichert finished with 6 points and nine boards. Quincy Miller and Madison Leone both had 5 points in the win.
Reserve (2-0) will travel to the Struthers Fieldhouse on Monday for a matchup with the Wildcats.
Livia Reese took game-high honors with 12 points, connecting on a pair of three-point baskets for the Eagles.
Hubbard (1-2) will play at the Garfield G-Men on Saturday.