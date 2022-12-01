HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve went on the road to post a 38-28 victory over Hubbard.

The Blue Devils were led by Alyvia Hughes’ 11 points and seven rebounds. Lisa Eichert finished with 6 points and nine boards. Quincy Miller and Madison Leone both had 5 points in the win.

Reserve (2-0) will travel to the Struthers Fieldhouse on Monday for a matchup with the Wildcats.

Livia Reese took game-high honors with 12 points, connecting on a pair of three-point baskets for the Eagles.

Hubbard (1-2) will play at the Garfield G-Men on Saturday.