Western Reserve standout records career milestone in win over Jackson-Milton

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Senior Danielle Vuletich reached a major career milestone in the Blue Devils’ 54-33 win over Jackson-Milton on Thursday night.

The Robert Morris recruit pulled down her 1,000th career rebound, pulling down 14 boards. She also led all scorers with 28 points and three blocks in the win.

Brooke Schantz also reached double-figures, finishing with 10 points. Kennedy Miller tallied 7 rebounds and 5 assists for Reserve.

Chelsea Williams led the Blue Jays with 11 points.

The Blue Devils improve to 12-4 overall on the season, and 8-1 in the MVAC.

Western Reserve returns to action on Saturday n a showdown with McDonald at 7 p.m.