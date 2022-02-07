BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – John Armeni will be the next head football coach at Western Reserve high school, pending school board approval.

Armeni spent the previous nine seasons as the head football coach at LaBrae high school.

He led the Vikings to 63 wins and 36 losses during that span, including five appearances in the OHSAA state playoffs.

LaBrae was (11-2) last season and the Number One seed in the Division IV Region 21 playoffs.

Armeni will inherit a Blue Devils program that went (5-6) this past season.