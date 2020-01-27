Western Reserve seeking new head football coach

The Blue Devils' head coaching position will remain open until Tuesday February 18th at 3 p.m.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve High School is seeking a new head football coach.

District Athletic Administrator Mike Sauner made the announcement in a published release on Monday. The job can be opened now because it is a supplemental position.

Former head coach Andy Hake was recently placed on paid administrative leave. He is accused of smoking an electronic cigarette filled with THC, the chemical compound in marijuana that causes a high.

Previous head coaching experience is preferred but not required.



Interested applicants must submit a letter of interest, resume, and three letter of recommendation to Mike Sauner at msauner@wrls.k12.oh.us.