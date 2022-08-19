BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The John Armeni era has begun with a positive outcome for the Western Reserve faithful following their 41-20 season-opening win against Liberty.

To begin the scoring, Jack Darney picked off an errant Leopard pass and returned it for six in the middle of the first quarter.

Blue Devil quarterback Luke Henning connected on three second-quarter touchdowns to three different receivers. The first was a three-yard pass to Ethan Cannon followed up by a 15-yarder to Darney and a 9-yard pass play to Josh Stamp to extend Reserve’s lead to 27-7 at halftime.

Liberty cut into Reserve’s lead in the third quarter by completing a pair of long pass plays.

Derek DeMattia tossed a screen pass to Dwayne Moody as #6 took the offering 50-yards to the end zone. Then, at the end of the third quarter, Chris Cunningham hauled in a 56-yard pass from DeMattia to get within seven points (27-20).

Reserve dug deep into their playbook for a Dom Ricciardi toss to Ethan Cannon for a 16-yard scoring play. The Blue Devils extended their lead to 14 points in the final quarter (34-20).

Henning finished off his night by tossing a 38-yard touchdown to Cannon to give Reserve a 41-20 victory.

Coach Armeni’s teams have now won five straight against the Leopards. Armeni coached LaBrae from 2013 to 2021. His Viking teams had accumulated a 6-3 mark against Liberty during his time in Leavittsburg.

The Blue Devils will square off against Conneaut next week at home.

Liberty won last year’s opener against Reserve, 30-12.

The Leopards are set to meet longtime rival Girard next Friday on the road.