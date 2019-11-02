Western Reserve rebounds to shutout Ridge

Jimmy Mayberry and Todd Henning each scored twice for Blue Devils

Another big win for Reserve in their series with the Rams

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve closes out the regular season with a 41-0 victory over Mineral Ridge at home. The Blue Devils (8-2) had won their previous 7 games before falling last week to Springfield.

Western Reserve closes out their home schedule with a 4-1 record. Jimmy Mayberry and Todd Henning each scored a pair of touchdowns. Mayberry gained 123 yards on the ground while Henning churned out 53 on 3 carries.

Reserve has scored 310 points in their last seven outings against the Rams – which were all wins for the Blue Devils. Ridge’s last victory against Reserve came in 2005 (56-19).

Mineral Ridge finishes the season with a 5-5 record as they lost 4 of their last 5. Evan Erb led the Rams in rushing with 47 yards on 20 attempts. Jalen Royal-Eiland caught a pair of passes for 34 stripes. Dakota Edwards completed 8 passes for 67 yards.

SCORING CHART

Western Reserve, 41-0 (FINAL)

First Quarter

W – Todd Henning, 1-yard TD run (W 7-0)

Second Quarter

W – Jimmy Mayberry, TD run (W 14-0)

W – Todd Henning, 50-yard TD run (W 21-0)

W – Nick Bengala 4-yard TD run (W 28-0)

W – Jimmy Mayberry, 1-yard TD run (W 34-0)

Third Quarter

W – Alex Mayorga, 17-yard TD catch from Nick Cavoulas (W 41-0)