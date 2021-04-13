Western Reserve pulls away from Ridge after 7-run third inning

The Blue Devils closed out the day with 11 hits, all singles

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve rode a seven-run third inning to post a 12-4 win over Mineral Ridge.

The Blue Devils are now 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the MVAC Scarlet Tier.

Jake Pappagallo picked up the win after firing five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out eight Rams.

Gabe Platt, Jacob Buchman and Nick Niemi all finished with two hits apiece. Platt and Niemi each scored two runs. Niemi, the team’s shortstop, drove in three runs.

On Wednesday, Reserve is scheduled to meet Jackson-Milton.

Kyle Bickerstaff led Mineral Ridge with three RBIs as he closed out his day with a double from the cleanup spot.

The loss drops Ridge to 3-4 overall.