Jason Lude has been hired as the interim head football coach at Western Reserve.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jason Lude has been hired as the interim head football coach at Western Reserve.

He was approved at a school board meeting on Tuesday evening.

Lude replaces David Rach who stepped down from the position last week for “personal reasons,” before coaching his first game with the Blue Devils.

Lude was previously the defensive coordinator at Salem.