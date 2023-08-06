BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Western Reserve High School:
Schedule
Aug. 21 – at Poland
Aug. 22 – at Mineral Ridge
Aug. 24 – Waterloo
Aug. 28 – at Heartland Christian
Aug. 29 – at McDonald
Sept. 5 – at Jackson-Milton
Sept. 6 – Lowellville
Sept. 7 – Springfield
Sept. 11 – at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 12 – Sebring
Sept. 14 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 18 – Struthers
Sept. 19 – at Waterloo
Sept. 21 – McDonald
Sept. 26 – at Lowellville
Sept. 27 – Jackson-Milton
Oct. 2 – South Range
Oct. 3 – at Springfield
Oct. 5 – at Sebring
Oct. 9 – Lisbon
Oct. 11 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Western Reserve High School
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Red, White and Blue
School address: 13850 W Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the WRHS volleyball schedule, please contact support.