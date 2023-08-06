BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Western Reserve High School:

Schedule

Aug. 21 – at Poland

Aug. 22 – at Mineral Ridge

Aug. 24 – Waterloo

Aug. 28 – at Heartland Christian

Aug. 29 – at McDonald

Sept. 5 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 6 – Lowellville

Sept. 7 – Springfield

Sept. 11 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 12 – Sebring

Sept. 14 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 18 – Struthers

Sept. 19 – at Waterloo

Sept. 21 – McDonald

Sept. 26 – at Lowellville

Sept. 27 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 2 – South Range

Oct. 3 – at Springfield

Oct. 5 – at Sebring

Oct. 9 – Lisbon

Oct. 11 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Western Reserve High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Red, White and Blue

School address: 13850 W Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401

