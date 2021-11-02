Western Reserve High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Steve Miller has led the Lady Devils to 4 District Championships in 8 years and has compiled a winning percentage of 72.3% (146-56).

This season, Western Reserve will return just one starter – Brooke Shantz. Coach Miller states, “Brooke is an athletic, quick and physical guard who plays extremely hard.” As a sophomore, she averaged 7.3 points while dishing out 65 assists and sinking 25 three-pointers.

Gone from last year’s squad are four standouts – Callie Steed, Olivia Pater, Kennedy Miller and Dani Vuletich. Miller graduated as the school’s all-time leader in assists (572) and three-pointers made (141). Kennedy started every game of her high school career. Vuletich is the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,806). She’s currently ready to begin her career at Robert Morris.

Miller says, “We realize what we have lost. We’ll be patient with this new group, none of which are seniors, and attempt to get better prior to entering tournament play.”

“We have two options,” says Miller. “Rebuild and reload.”

The roster will include three juniors Brooke Schantz, Alexa Abrams and Madison Leone as well as a large group of sophomores (Alyvia Hughes, Lisa Eichert, Lexi Pence, Kaleigh Williams, Gina Burgy, Angelina Cappabianca, Allison Jones and Lindsay Jones). Two freshmen are also set to be on the roster as well in Haylee Fellows and Rylan Naples.

The new-look Lady Devils will begin their quest at the College of Wooster where they’ll tangle with the Loudenvile Redbirds on November 26.

Western Reserve Lady Devils

Head Coach: Steve Miller

2020-21 Record: 21-6 (12-2, 2nd place), MVAC Scarlet Tier

2020-21 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 55.6

Scoring Defense: 34.6

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 26 – vs. Loudenville (at College of Wooster)

Dec. 2 – Maplewood

Dec. 6 – at Louisville

Dec. 9 – at Sebring

Dec. 11 – at Dalton

Dec. 13 – Waterloo

Dec. 16 – Lowellville

Dec. 18 – Chippewa

Dec. 20 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 23 – at East Palestine

Dec. 27 – Rootstown

Jan. 3 – at Springfield

Jan. 6 – at McDonald

Jan. 10 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 13 – Sebring

Jan. 20 – at Waterloo

Jan. 24 – at Lowellville

Jan. 27 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 31 – Springfield

Feb. 3 – McDonald

Feb. 7 – at Jackson-Milton