Western Reserve High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Joe Serensky begins his first year as Western Reserve’s head coach.

“We expect to work hard for everything we want to achieve this year. Through that hard work and practice, we expect to compete for a league title and a solid tournament run. My guys are up for the challenge,” said Serensky.

The Blue Devils welcome back three starters in David Ashburn (6.7 ppg), David Altiere (5 ppg) and Gabe Platt (5.9 ppg). Each averaged 5-points or more and 2.5-rebounds or more last year.

“We’ll be looking to our senior class to lead us all season,” Serensky added. “With all six seniors leading by example, everybody just kind of follows behind. Four out of the six seniors have varsity experience which will be key to helping the young guys early in the season.”

Western Reserve begins the 2021-22 season in the Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament on Black Friday.

Western Reserve Blue Devils

Head Coach: Joe Serensky, Jr., 1st season

2020-21 Record: 6-15 (3-11), 7th place in MVAC Scarlet Tier

Last 5-Year Record: 53-62 (46.1%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 55.0

Scoring Defense: 62.6

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Ryan Gordon – 15.8

Rebounding: David Altiere & Noah Klasic – 5.0

Assists: David Ashburn – 3.2

Field Goal Percentage: Jake Pappagallo – 46.3%

Three-Point Percentage: Nick Martin & Gabe Platt – 33.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Ryan Gordon – 78.7%

2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings (League Record)

McDonald – 13-1

Springfield – 12-2

Waterloo – 10-4

Jackson-Milton – 7-7

Lowellville – 5-9

Mineral Ridge – 5-9

Western Reserve – 3-11

Sebring – 1-13

PREVIEW

-Western Reserve has won 6-games in each of the last 3 years after enjoying much success in their previous two campaigns (2017-18: 18-7; 2016-17: 17-6).

-Coach Serenesky must replace the team’s top two scorers from a year ago – Ryan Gordon (15.8 ppg) and Noah Klasic (15.3 ppg). Gordon finished 5th in school history in three-pointers (103) and free throw percentage (75.2%). Klasic also closed out his career with 767 career points (8th in school history) and with a free throw percentage of 73.4% (7th in school history).

-David Altiere led the Devils in rebounding (5.0) and finished second in assists (2.4) as a junior.

-David Ashburn is the team’s top scorer (6.7) among returnees as he led the group with 3.2 assists last year.

-Gabe Platt put together a stat line of 5.9 points, 1.9 assists while shooting 33.3% as a junior.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 26 – at Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament

Nov. 27 – at Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament

Nov. 30 – Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 4 – Southeast

Dec. 7 – at Rootstown

Dec. 14 – Waterloo

Dec. 17 – Lowellville

Dec. 21 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 23 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 4 – at Springfield

Jan. 7 – at McDonald

Jan. 11 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 14 – Sebring

Jan. 18 – Crestview

Jan. 21 – at Waterloo

Jan. 25 – at Lowellville

Jan. 28 – Mineral Ridge

Feb. 1 – Springfield

Feb. 4 – McDonald

Feb. 8 – Jackson-Milton

Feb. 11 – at Sebring

Feb. 15 – Salem