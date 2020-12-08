Western Reserve girls’ begin season with dominating performance

Six Lady Blue Devils scored 9 points or more

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve cruised to an 80-20 victory in their opener at Sebring.

Six Blue Devils were able to post 9-points or more in tonight’s contest. Kennedy Miller led Reserve with 21 points while Danielle Vuletich added 15.

Also scoring in double-digits was Olivia Pater and Alyvia Hughes, who each scored 12. Lisa Eichert and Brooke Schantz both had 9 points also.

Western Reserve (1-0) has matchups on the horizon against Springfield on Thursday and Dalton on Saturday.

Emma Whaley scored 17 points for the Lady Trojans. Whaley scored all of Sebring’s points (8) in the second half.

Sebring is scheduled to host Lowellville on Thursday.

