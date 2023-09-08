McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve picked up a key victory in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier Friday night, beating previously unbeaten McDonald 34-14.

The Blue Devils were once again led by quarterback Luke Henning who ran in a touchdown and threw two more in the victory.

Jack Darney added two rushing touchdowns as well in the win.

Ty Tamburro scored touch touchdowns in a losing effort for McDonald.

Western Reserve (3-1) will host Lowellville in week five. McDonald (3-1) will visit Jackson-Milton.