McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve picked up a key victory in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier Friday night, beating previously unbeaten McDonald 34-14.
The Blue Devils were once again led by quarterback Luke Henning who ran in a touchdown and threw two more in the victory.
Jack Darney added two rushing touchdowns as well in the win.
Ty Tamburro scored touch touchdowns in a losing effort for McDonald.
Western Reserve (3-1) will host Lowellville in week five. McDonald (3-1) will visit Jackson-Milton.
