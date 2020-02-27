1  of  2
Western Reserve football standout bound for the college ranks

Sports

Western Reserve football standout Todd Henning has committed to play college football at Walsh.

Todd Henning signs with Walsh University

Courtesy: Western Reserve Athletics

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve football standout Todd Henning has committed to play college football at Walsh.

Henning is a four-year starter and a two-year captain for the Blue Devils.

Last season, he finished with 524 receiving yards, and 445 rushing yards. He amassed 600 yards in the return game, with a grand total of 13 touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

During his career, he was awarded all-league first-team honors three times. Henning also earned All-Ohio Honorable Mention honors during his high school career.

