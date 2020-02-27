Western Reserve football standout bound for the college ranks

Western Reserve football standout Todd Henning has committed to play college football at Walsh.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve football standout Todd Henning has committed to play college football at Walsh.

Henning is a four-year starter and a two-year captain for the Blue Devils.

Last season, he finished with 524 receiving yards, and 445 rushing yards. He amassed 600 yards in the return game, with a grand total of 13 touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

During his career, he was awarded all-league first-team honors three times. Henning also earned All-Ohio Honorable Mention honors during his high school career.