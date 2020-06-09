Western Reserve football coach steps down before first season

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – David Rach has stepped down as head football coach at Western Reserve before coaching his first game with the Blue Devils.

He informed the administration on Monday and told the team on Tuesday morning. He cites “personal reasons” for making the move.

“The kids deserve a head coach that can give them the time and energy that they deserve, and unfortunately, I can’t give them right now,” Rach told Sports Team 27.

The 2007 graduate of South Range has been a member of the Raiders’ coaching staff under Dan Yeagley since 2013. He has coached linebackers and wide receivers and served as defensive coordinator since 2014.

Prior to his coaching stint at South Range, he served as a freshmen coach at Canfield.

Rach played four years of college football at Youngstown State University.

As a high school player at South Range, Rach was a first-team All-Ohio Division V selection as a linebacker.