Western Reserve falls to Southeast following scoreless second half

The Blue Devils trailed 17-15 at halftime and were unable to find the end zone in the final two quarters.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve football team fell to Southeast, 17-15 Thursday in the season opener at Western Reserve High School.

After a back and forth first half, the Blue Devils trailed by just two at halftime. But the offense was unable to find the end zone in the second half, despite several drives deep into Southeast territory

Western Reserve drops to 0-1 on the season and travel to East Palestine next week.

