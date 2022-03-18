BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Blue Devils will be without five hitters who batted over .300 (Seth Phillips, Jake Pappagallo, Nick Niemi, Alex Mayorga, Brock Miller) from a season ago which includes three of their top four pitchers (Jake Pappagallo, Nick Niemi, Alex Mayorga).
This season, Western Reserve will rely on a trio of seniors in Jacob Buchmann, Gabe Platt and Parker Reed. Buchmann, the team’s catcher, batted .356 while throwing out 11 base runners. Platt recorded a team-high .371 average (23-62) at the plate while striking out 22 batters in 16 innings of work to finish with a 2.19 earned run average. Reed is a two-year letter winner as well.
“We’re very young this year after graduating ten seniors,” said Coach Jake Zatchok. “We’ll rely on our senior class as they’ve experienced very successful seasons over the last three years.”
Zatchok points out that the team’s strengths will be its versatility and pitching depth.
“We must be able to shuffle guys around as needed to make it easier to put our best nine on the field any given day. We don’t have a lot of returning pitchers with varsity innings under their belts, but we have a lot of arms that we’re excited to see compete this spring.”
The first pitch is scheduled for March 26 against Leetonia.
Western Reserve Blue Devils’ Baseball Preview
2021 Record: 15-10 (10-4), MVAC Scarlet
2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Mathews, 12-4, in the Fairport District Championship
Coach: Jake Zatchok
2021 Team Statistics
Batting Average: .307
Earned Run Average: 2.16
Key Returnees
Seniors – Jacob Buchmann, Gabe Platt, Parker Reed
Newcomers
Sophomores – Brayden Saunders, Vance Story, Brock Wellman; Freshmen – Jack Darney, Connor Jones, Ryan Slaven
2022 Schedule
Mar. 26 – Leetonia
Mar. 28 – at Jackson-Milton
Mar. 29 – Jackson-Milton
Mar. 31 – Ursuline
Apr. 1 – Columbiana
Apr. 4 – Sebring
Apr. 5 – at Sebring
Apr. 6 – East
Apr. 8 – at Rootstown
Apr. 11 – at Waterloo
Apr. 12 – Waterloo
Apr. 14 – at East Palestine
Apr. 15 – at Lisbon
Apr. 18 – Lowellville
Apr. 19 – at Lowellville
Apr. 21 – Springfield
Apr. 22 – Champion
Apr. 25 – at McDonald
Apr. 26 – McDonald
Apr. 27 – at Lordstown
Apr. 28 – at Springfield
Apr. 30 – at Liberty
May 2 – Mineral Ridge
May 3 – at Mineral Ridge