BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Blue Devils will be without five hitters who batted over .300 (Seth Phillips, Jake Pappagallo, Nick Niemi, Alex Mayorga, Brock Miller) from a season ago which includes three of their top four pitchers (Jake Pappagallo, Nick Niemi, Alex Mayorga).

This season, Western Reserve will rely on a trio of seniors in Jacob Buchmann, Gabe Platt and Parker Reed. Buchmann, the team’s catcher, batted .356 while throwing out 11 base runners. Platt recorded a team-high .371 average (23-62) at the plate while striking out 22 batters in 16 innings of work to finish with a 2.19 earned run average. Reed is a two-year letter winner as well.

“We’re very young this year after graduating ten seniors,” said Coach Jake Zatchok. “We’ll rely on our senior class as they’ve experienced very successful seasons over the last three years.”

Zatchok points out that the team’s strengths will be its versatility and pitching depth.

“We must be able to shuffle guys around as needed to make it easier to put our best nine on the field any given day. We don’t have a lot of returning pitchers with varsity innings under their belts, but we have a lot of arms that we’re excited to see compete this spring.”

The first pitch is scheduled for March 26 against Leetonia.

Western Reserve Blue Devils’ Baseball Preview

2021 Record: 15-10 (10-4), MVAC Scarlet

2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Mathews, 12-4, in the Fairport District Championship

Coach: Jake Zatchok

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .307

Earned Run Average: 2.16

Key Returnees

Seniors – Jacob Buchmann, Gabe Platt, Parker Reed

Newcomers

Sophomores – Brayden Saunders, Vance Story, Brock Wellman; Freshmen – Jack Darney, Connor Jones, Ryan Slaven

2022 Schedule

Mar. 26 – Leetonia

Mar. 28 – at Jackson-Milton

Mar. 29 – Jackson-Milton

Mar. 31 – Ursuline

Apr. 1 – Columbiana

Apr. 4 – Sebring

Apr. 5 – at Sebring

Apr. 6 – East

Apr. 8 – at Rootstown

Apr. 11 – at Waterloo

Apr. 12 – Waterloo

Apr. 14 – at East Palestine

Apr. 15 – at Lisbon

Apr. 18 – Lowellville

Apr. 19 – at Lowellville

Apr. 21 – Springfield

Apr. 22 – Champion

Apr. 25 – at McDonald

Apr. 26 – McDonald

Apr. 27 – at Lordstown

Apr. 28 – at Springfield

Apr. 30 – at Liberty

May 2 – Mineral Ridge

May 3 – at Mineral Ridge