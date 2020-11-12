Western Reserve basketball standout officially signs with Robert Morris

Western Reserve's Danielle Vuletich has officially signed her national letter of intent to play college basketball at Robert Morris University.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Senior Danielle Vuletich has officially signed her national letter of intent to play college basketball at Robert Morris University.

She chose Robert Morris over Youngstown State, Cleveland State, IUPUI, and IPFW.

Last season, she averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils.



Vuletich, who earned Second-Team All-Ohio honors, also broke the school’s all-time scoring record with 1,287 points.

The Reserve standout also set several other records last season for the Blue Devils: single-game rebounds (24), single season rebounds (308), single game scoring (41 points), single-season scoring (515 points).

For her efforts last season, Vuletich was named All-County Player of the Year, First-Team All-District, First Team All Northeast Inland, and First-Team All Conference.

More headlines from WKBN.com: