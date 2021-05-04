Western Reserve all-conference basketball standout picks college

Western Reserve Senior Noah Klasic has officially committed to continue his basketball career at Waynesburg University.

Credit: ReportIt via Noah K.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Senior Noah Klasic has officially committed to continue his basketball career at Waynesburg University.

Last season, he averaged 15.5 points, five rebounds, and two steals per game for the Blue Devils.

He piled up 307 points during his senior campaign, shooting 46.8% from beyond the three-point line.

Klasic, who earned First Team All Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference honors, amassed 767 career points, which is eighth best in program history.

He chose Waynesburg over Westminster, Hiram, Walsh, Bridgewater State, Northern Vermont, and Bryant.

