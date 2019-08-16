Western PA kicks off next Friday

Amp Pegues takes over the defending state champion Steelers next week.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High school football begins one week from today in western Pennsylvania. In Farrell, the Steelers begin their trek as the defending PIAA Class A champion against University Prep with a new coach. Amp Pegues takes over the program in 2019. Last year’s group completed a perfect 15-0 season by virtue of their 55-20 win over Lackawanna Trail.

Another key week 1 matchup pits Sharon at Wilmington. The Tigers advanced to the Western Finals in Class AAA while the ‘Hounds played for the state championship in 2A. Over the past 4 years, Sharon has won 38 games and has appeared in the last two Western Finals. Wilmington has played for the state championship in each of the last two seasons and has won 39 contests in 3 years. Amazing feats by both programs.

The Sharpsville-Hickory contest will be one which many eye balls will be focusing in on next well as well.

Week 1 Schedule in the area

Friday, August 23

University Prep at Farrell

Grove City at Fort LeBoeuf

Northwestern at Greenville

Lakeview at Maplewood

Union City at Reynolds

New Castle at Shaler

Hickory at Sharpsville

Sharon at Wilmington

Saturday, August 24

West Middlesex at Eisenhower

Cochranton at Mercer

2018 Standings

District 10, Region 1

Farrell – 3-0 (15-0)

West Middlesex – 2-1 (9-3)

Reynolds – 1-2 (6-5)

Mercer – 0-3 (4-5)

District 10, Region 4

Wilmington – 3-0 (13-2)

Sharpsville – 2-1 (8-3)

Greenville – 1-2 (3-7)

Lakeview – 0-3 (1-8)

District 10, Region 5

Grove City – 4-0 (11-1)

Sharon – 3-1 (10-4)

Slippery Rock – 2-2 (7-4)

Conneaut – 1-3 (5-5)

Hickory – 0-4 (2-7)

WPIAL, Northwest 8

South Fayette – 7-0 (12-2)

Blackhawk – 6-1 (10-2)

Beaver – 4-3 (7-4)

Knoch – 3-4 (5-5)

New Castle – 3-4 (5-6)

Montour – 3-4 (3-7)

Highlands – 2-5 (2-8)

Ambridge – 0-7 (1-9)

2018 District 10 Championships

A – Farrell 50 West Middlesex 6

AA – Wilmington 50 Sharpsville 7

AAA – Sharon 23 Grove City 6

2018 WPIAL Quad A Championship

South Fayette 31 Thomas Jefferson 24

Last 10 years, Most Wins

1.Farrell – 101

2.Sharpsville – 96

3.Wilmington – 94

4.Hickory – 88

5.Grove City – 77

Last 10 years, Most League titles

1.Grove City – 6

1.Wilmington – 6

3.Farrell – 5

3.Sharpsville – 5

5.Sharon – 3

5.West Middlesex – 3