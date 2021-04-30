Westbrook posts 31st triple-double, Wizards rout Cavs

Russell Westbrook posted his 31st triple-double of the season

Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) shoots against Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Russell Westbrook posted his 31st triple-double of the season with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Washington Wizards continued their postseason push with a 122-93 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was Westbrook’s 177th career triple-double, moving him within four of Oscar Robertson’s NBA record.

Bradley Beal scored 19 points on 8-for-24 shooting, and Raul Neto had 17 points for Washington, which strengthened its hold on the final play-in tournament spot in the East.

Collin Sexton had 22 points and a career-high eight turnovers for Cleveland in his return from a concussion.

