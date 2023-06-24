Josh Eilert watches from the bench behind former head coach Bob Huggins. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

MORGANTOWN, W.V. (WKBN) – Josh Eilert, long-time assistant coach at West Virginia, has been named the interim successor to the basketball program after the departure of Bob Huggins.

Eilert has been in Morgantown for the past 16 seasons, originally starting as a video coordinator his first six seasons on Huggins staff.

He then served as Assistant Athletics Director for Basketball Operations before joining the coaching staff in the 2016-17 season as an interim assistant coach. In July 2022, Eilert was officially named an assistant coach.

In a press release, Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said the school anticipates “conducting a national search at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.”

Huggins, who coached the Mountaineers for the last 16 seasons, resigned almost a week ago after a drunk driving incident.

The 69-year-old left as the third-winningest coach all-time in Division I with 935 career victories.